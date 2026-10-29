Best Place to Fish in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best place to fish in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Lake Thunderbird
A go-to spot for students and Normanites alike, Lake Thunderbird offers vast open waters and miles of shoreline perfect for casting a line or a scenic hangout. Find plenty of cappie, catfish and bass waiting to take the bait.
ALSO NOMINATED
George M. Sutton Wilderness Park
Escape the hustle and bustle of the city without having to leave Norman. Enjoy Sutton’s peaceful pond, open fields and winding trails. Whether you’re there to jog, birdwatch, fish or walk your dog, it offers a breath of fresh air.
Hall Park Lake
A hidden local secret for a relaxing day near the water, Hall Park Lake is the perfect place to cast a line. Its calm waters are packed with bass and catfish. It’s a peaceful piece of nature right in Hall Park.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.