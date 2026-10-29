Best Place to Play Pickup Basketball in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best place to play pickup basketball in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Young Family Athletic Center
With a massive 74-foot video screen for live game displays and eight courts, the Young Family Athletic Center is an ideal setting for youth and adult co-ed leagues, camps, rentals and tournaments. Whether you’re a serious or casual basketball player, the YFAC is the place for you.
ALSO NOMINATED
Sarkeys Fitness Center
Perfect for OU students, Sarkeys Fitness Center is located in the heart of campus, just a few steps away from most of the residence halls. Sarkeys offers free membership for all OU students along with several courts, an indoor track, weight and cardio rooms and a climbing wall.
YMCA
Like the song suggests, it’s always fun at the YMCA. The Norman location brings players of all ages and skill levels together for friendly, competitive pick-up games. It’s a great place to drop in, lace up your sneakers and get a solid workout in.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.