Best Pickleball Courts in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best pickleball courts in Norman. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Hey Pickle Pickle
It will be hard to say “Bye Pickle Pickle” after visiting this court. The indoor facility offers courts to play in any weather, along with leagues and lessons to ensure every season is pickleball season. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, there’s a paddle waiting for you.
ALSO NOMINATED
Timberdell Tennis Courts
Right on campus, Timberdell has 10 courts for tennis and pickleball that makes it easy for all students. It operates on a first-come, first-served basis that’s a go-to spot for friendly competition under the sun.
Westwood Tennis Center
No longer just for tennis, Westwood is a major hub for Norman’s pickleball enthusiasts. Regular open-play sessions make it easy for players of all skill levels to drop in for a quick match. Players can book a court three days out.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.