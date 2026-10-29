Best Party Venue in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman party venue. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
The Standard
This beer garden is known for its relaxing, serene atmosphere with outdoor seating shaded by canopies. Enjoy cornhole while sipping on a refreshing drink or choose from the list of draft beers and IPAs. Try one of its classic burgers paired with fried okra or plan an event for family, friends or your organization.
ALSO NOMINATED
Legally Brewed
Legally Brewed offers fun twists on classic beers. Stop by on Monday to enjoy board game night or Wednesday for $1 off 6-ounce wine pours. If you want a sweet treat with your beverage, find scrumptious cookies in the tap room from local partner Six30 Sweets.
Logie’s on the Corner
Logie’s sports-bar energy is always on point for college students. It offers an upper-deck patio, smoke room and multiple TVs playing sporting events. Come by for Power Hour every Friday during the school year from 4 to 6 p.m. or show up to Two Dollar Tuesday for $2 shots.
The Railhouse Event Center
This restored warehouse in downtown Norman offers an enchanting setting for weddings, receptions and special events. The rental venue includes chairs and tables to accommodate up to 200 guests. The Railhouse also offers office startups, freelancers and everything in between.
Up Together Venue
Up Together Venue is praised for its top-notch customer service and great atmosphere for big or small events. With a clean and customizable layout, a kitchenette and easily-accessible location, Up Together makes it simple and stress-free to bring your event to life.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.