Best Outdoor Experience in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman outdoor experience. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
George M. Sutton Wilderness Park
Escape the hustle and bustle of the city without having to leave Norman. Enjoy Sutton’s peaceful pond, open fields and winding trails. Whether you’re there to jog, birdwatch, fish or walk your dog, it offers a breath of fresh air.
ALSO NOMINATED
Brandt Park
More commonly known as the Duck Pond, Brandt Park is a quintessential hangout spot for OU students and Normanites. This is a prime location for afternoon picnics, quiet getaways and duck watching.
The Mont
A different kind of outdoor experience, The Mont is a Norman staple with its historic 1930s building and large shaded patio area. The outdoor space is always lively and The Mont is a bucket list experience for OU students and visitors.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.