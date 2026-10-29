Best Music Venue in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman music venue. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
The Deli
Norman’s longest continuously running live music venue, The Deli is a historic dive bar that has serviced customers since the 1970s. Its Campus Corner location makes it the ideal place to enjoy live music offered every night of the week.
ALSO NOMINATED
Legally Brewed
Legally Brewed offers fun twists on classic beers. Stop by on Monday to enjoy board game night or Wednesday for $1 off 6-ounce wine pours. If you want a sweet treat with your beverage, find scrumptious cookies in the tap room from local partner Six30 Sweets.
Opolis
A staple venue and vegan restaurant for 20 years, this worker-owned cooperative is a must-visit site for anyone in Norman. Stop by its dance parties or come see your favorite local musicians. Want to get into the music world yourself? Take private lessons, record in the studio or attend workshops at the Opolis Music School.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.