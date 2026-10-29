Best Museum in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman museum. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Sam Noble Museum
Journey back in time to the prehistoric ages, with massive dinosaur skeletons — including the world’s largest skull — a giant mammoth and immersive native habitat displays. This is a fan-favorite for families, students and history buffs alike.
ALSO NOMINATED
Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art
Located right on campus, this world-class museum boasts a collection featuring French Impressionism, Native American artwork and contemporary pieces. Admission is free for OU students, faculty and staff. Stop by for a quick break between errands or spend hours wandering through the artwork.
National Weather Center
Visit the one-of-a-kind collaborative work environment for federal, state and academic units. About 550 research scientists, faculty and support staff work in the NWC, and the Oklahoma Weather Lab is run entirely by students. Go on a public tour to see radar technology, storm-chasing vehicles and real-time forecasting.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.