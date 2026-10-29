Best Local Band or Musician in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman band or musician. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Mike Hosty
It’s no wonder Mike Hosty has an underground following of bikers, sorority girls and everything in between; this one-man band takes “multitasking” to the next level. He plays the drums with his feet, sings and plays the guitar all at the same time, occasionally mixing in harmonicas and kazoos. Show up to any of his nearly 250 shows a year and know you’re in for a good time.
ALSO NOMINATED
Funny Dog
An alternative rock band from Oklahoma City and Norman, there’s nothing funny about this band’s skill — you’ll be immersed in ‘90s rock from the first note. Listen to their original songs anywhere you get music and visit their website to stay up to date on when their next shows are.
Renown Worship
Renown Worship is a rotating roster of band members — with a handful of regulars — that aim to usher God’s presence into each room they play with contemporary Christian music. Visit Haystack Coffee every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. or listen to them on Spotify to keep the worship going.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.