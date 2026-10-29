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Best Hotel in Norman: 2026 Winners

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Noun Hotel

The NOUN Hotel.

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman hotel. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees. 

WINNER 

NOUN Hotel 

542 S. University Blvd.

Directly across from Campus Corner, NOUN brings refined style and luxury right to OU’s doorstep. With carefully curated rooms, a vibrant bar and an upscale restaurant, it’s an essential way to upgrade your Norman experience. 

ALSO NOMINATED

Embassy Suites Convention Center Hotel 

2501 Conference Drive

Looking to suite-en your stay? Embassy Suites has complimentary evening reception, an indoor pool and free made-to-order breakfasts. Its connected convention space makes it great for business, too. 

NCED Conference Center and Hotel 

2801 Highway 9

Spanning over 70 acres, this hotel and retreat center is an epicenter for relaxation, learning and gathering. You’ll know you’re making a good choice when you visit the extensive fitness amenities, outdoor pool and quiet walking paths. 

About Best of Norman 

Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.