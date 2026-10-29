Best Golf Course in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman golf course. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Jimmie Austin Golf Club
Located on what was once the Navy Air Technical Training Center, the Jimmie Austin Golf Club has played host to multiple championships and unparalleled golfing experience. It features immaculate greens, challenging water hazards and rolling fairways.
ALSO NOMINATED
The Trails Golf Club
The Trails offers a secluded oasis for golf enthusiasts from beginner to expert. Trees line the fairways and greens. Refine your putt and enjoy a relaxed day out on the course, then stop by its grill and lounge to get a bite to eat.
Westwood Golf Course
Owned and operated by the City of Norman, Westwood is a public course that’s accessible and wallet-friendly. It has an 18-hole layout, a driving range and a pro shop, making it perfect for a quick round with friends. Look out for the several water hazards on the course that make it fun for both casual and seasoned golfers.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.