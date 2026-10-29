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Best Golf Course in Norman: 2026 Winners

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Jimmie Austin golf course

Jimmie Austin golf course in Norman.

 Courtesy of Jimmie Austin golf course

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman golf course. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees. 

WINNER 

Jimmie Austin Golf Club 

4 Ransom Drive

Located on what was once the Navy Air Technical Training Center, the Jimmie Austin Golf Club has played host to multiple championships and unparalleled golfing experience. It features immaculate greens, challenging water hazards and rolling fairways.

ALSO NOMINATED

The Trails Golf Club 

3200 S. Berry Road

The Trails offers a secluded oasis for golf enthusiasts from beginner to expert. Trees line the fairways and greens. Refine your putt and enjoy a relaxed day out on the course, then stop by its grill and lounge to get a bite to eat.  

Westwood Golf Course 

2400 Westport Drive

Owned and operated by the City of Norman, Westwood is a public course that’s accessible and wallet-friendly. It has an 18-hole layout, a driving range and a pro shop, making it perfect for a quick round with friends. Look out for the several water hazards on the course that make it fun for both casual and seasoned golfers. 

About Best of Norman 

Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.