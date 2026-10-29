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Best Entertainment Center in Norman: 2026 Winners

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Photos: HeyDay Closing

HeyDay Entertainment Center in north Norman before its closure in fall 2026. 

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman entertainment center. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees. 

WINNER

HeyDay Entertainment 

3201 Market Place

This massive entertainment hub has something for every age, including two levels of laser tag, a bowling alley, mini golf and a sprawling arcade. Top it all off with a craft cocktail or pizza, and you’ve got the ultimate weekend outing. (This business has closed since being voted a Best of Norman entertainment/activity center.)

ALSO NOMINATED

Main Event 

1929 Mt. Williams Way

Take casual hangouts to a whole new level — literally, when playing laser tag. Featuring bowling, gravity-defying rope courses and arcade games, this venue is built for friendly competition. It’s a great place for birthday parties, family nights out and blowing off steam after a long week. 

Sooner Bowling Center 

550 24th Ave. NW

A staple of the Norman area, Sooner Bowling Center is modern fun with retro charm. Featuring 24 lanes, bowling nights, and a grill, Sooner Bowling Center guarantees you’ll roll right into a good time. 

The Well 

210 S. James Garner Ave.

As a Norman community hub, The Well is where local health and culture run deep. Hosting weekly farmers markets, cooking and wellness classes and seasonal gatherings, the Well is a source of renewal, support and shared resources. 

About Best of Norman 

Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.