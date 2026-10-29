Best Art Studio in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman art studio. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Firehouse Art Center
Founded in 1970 as a community art center and housed in a historic former fire station, Firehouse Art Center is a nonprofit dedicated to sparking creativity across Norman. The Firehouse offers ceramic pottery, glasswork and painting classes for all skill levels, along with rotating galleries and a local gift shop.
ALSO NOMINATED
Main Street Pottery
Ready to try your hand at the potter’s wheel? Main Street Pottery offers wheel-throwing and ceramic sculpting classes for beginners and experts. Whether you’re making your own coffee mug or just spending an evening with clay, you’re guaranteed a wheel-y good time.
Resonator Institute
Opened in 2016, Resonator is the vision of a group of local artists dedicated to promoting all forms of creative expression. This nonprofit art space and community gallery is a launchpad for Norman artists, hosting everything from art exhibits and workshops to live music and performance art.
Uncanny Art House
Featuring contemporary and outsider art exhibits, monthly “Art Hangs” and pop-up markets, this studio is all about embracing the unexpected. Find unique pieces and connect with fellow artists, regardless of age or experience levels.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.