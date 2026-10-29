Best Annual Event in Norman: 2026 Winners

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman annual event. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees.
WINNER
Norman Music Festival
Downtown Norman
Starting in 2008, the annual Norman Music Festival has grown into a multiple-day event featuring local and national bands. It’s the largest free music festival in the state. NMF transforms downtown into streets of pop-up tents, local venues and various performances each spring.
ALSO NOMINATED
Jazz in June
What started as an idea discussed over drinks and coffee spiraled into a sprawling annual cultural event and organization going into its 41st year. Jazz in June features a diverse lineup of performers over three nights and educational events with the same musicians during the day that can reignite anyone’s love for music.
Medieval Fair of Norman
The Medieval Fair of Norman was founded in 1977 by an OU English Department alum in honor of William Shakespeare’s birthday. The fair is free to attend and offers a plethora of events to immerse yourself in: jousting tournaments, dancers and theater, juggling and human chess matches.
Norman Pride
Multiple locations
This family-friendly event features community entertainment and performances. Don’t miss the grand finale: the pride parade, which is free to attend. Celebrate 2SLGBTQ+ pride with live music, local vendors and food trucks.
Summer Breeze Concert Series
A beloved tradition for Normanites, the Summer Breeze Concert Series features national and local musicians in performances every other Sunday from mid-May to mid-August. Don’t forget a blanket and picnic basket full of snacks for family fun or a truly special date night.
About Best of Norman
Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.