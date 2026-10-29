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Best Annual Event in Norman: 2026 Winners

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Norman Music Festival

Limp Wizurdz at the Norman Music Festival on April 25, 2026.

 Shayfer Cannon/OU Daily

OU Daily readers nominated and voted for the best Norman annual event. Here is the 2026 winner and the other nominees. 

WINNER 

Norman Music Festival 

Downtown Norman 

Starting in 2008, the annual Norman Music Festival has grown into a multiple-day event featuring local and national bands. It’s the largest free music festival in the state. NMF transforms downtown into streets of pop-up tents, local venues and various performances each spring.

ALSO NOMINATED

Jazz in June 

201 W. Daws St.

What started as an idea discussed over drinks and coffee spiraled into a sprawling annual cultural event and organization going into its 41st year. Jazz in June features a diverse lineup of performers over three nights and educational events with the same musicians during the day that can reignite anyone’s love for music. 

Medieval Fair of Norman 

2501 Jenkins Ave.

The Medieval Fair of Norman was founded in 1977 by an OU English Department alum in honor of William Shakespeare’s birthday. The fair is free to attend and offers a plethora of events to immerse yourself in: jousting tournaments, dancers and theater, juggling and human chess matches. 

Norman Pride 

Multiple locations

This family-friendly event features community entertainment and performances. Don’t miss the grand finale: the pride parade, which is free to attend. Celebrate 2SLGBTQ+ pride with live music, local vendors and food trucks.

Summer Breeze Concert Series 

450 S. Flood Ave.

A beloved tradition for Normanites, the Summer Breeze Concert Series features national and local musicians in performances every other Sunday from mid-May to mid-August. Don’t forget a blanket and picnic basket full of snacks for family fun or a truly special date night. 

About Best of Norman 

Best of Norman is the OU Daily's annual readers' choice guide. Each May, the Daily asks the Norman community to nominate local businesses, places and people across 80 categories. The top nominees in each category go to a second round of voting, and the results are published in print and at OUDaily.com. Businesses do not pay to be nominated or to win.