Matt McGarry wins Norman City Council Ward 2 election

OU Russian professor Matt McGarry has won the Norman City Council Ward 2 election, according to online unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election board.
McGarry secured 51.32 percent of the vote, separating himself from his nearest opponent, Unite Norman endorsed candidate Jay Wendorff, who secured 42.27 percent.
McGarry is an OU Russian professor who moved to Norman six years ago. He described himself as a “relative newbie” in the town, but said he chose to run during a “crisis” to give back to the community.
In an earlier interview with The Daily, McGarry said some of his top priorities will be encouraging OU students to engage with the broader Norman community, streamlining the process for prospective business owners to start their enterprises and improving the interconnectivity of Norman’s infrastructure.
Results for Ward 1, Ward 3, Ward 5 and Ward 7 can be found linked.
