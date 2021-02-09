Alison Petrone, Kelly Lynn brace for Ward 3 runoff

The Norman City Council Ward 3 incumbent Alison Petrone will face off against attorney and National Guard member Kelly Lynn in a runoff election April 6.
As of 8:10 p.m. polls closed with Petrone securing 40.37 percent of the popular vote and Lynn securing 30.22 percent, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Petrone has lived in Norman for 20 years, serving as an attorney, small business owner and real estate agent while raising two children with her husband. She said she hopes to “combat” Ward 3 specific issues such as stormwater and “foster unity” throughout Norman in her second term.
Lynn is a general practice lawyer for Pitts, Amend & Lynn Law Group LLC and National Guard member. He moved to Norman to attend Oklahoma City University Law School and he is currently raising three kids with his wife.
Lynn said he hopes to “center the ship” and serve as a voice for conservative Normanites who feel like “they have had to keep their head down.” Lynn is “unashamedly endorsed by Unite Norman and the Norman Fraternal of the police” and is a fervent supporter of law enforcement.
Results for Ward 1, Ward 2, Ward 5 and Ward 7 can be found linked.
