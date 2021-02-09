You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Rarchar Tortorello beats out incumbent Michael Nash for Ward 5 council seat

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
torto

Unite Norman candidate Rarchar Tortorello has won the Norman City Council Ward 5 election, according to unofficial online results.

 Photo provided

Ward 5 residents elected Rarchar Tortorello to their City Council seat, according to unofficial state election board results

Polls closed at 7 p.m. As of 8:30 p.m., Tortorello had won 51.7 percent of the popular vote, with incumbent Michael Nash garnering 37.6 percent, Lisa Meyer receiving 6.4 and Billy Davison  securing 4.3 percent.

Tortorello said he’s lived in Ward 5 since 2004 or 2005, and describes himself as “just a citizen who thinks it’s time to get involved.” 

Endorsed by United Norman and the Norman Fraternal Order of Police, Tortorello said one of his top priorities is “refunding the police” to help increase law enforcement presence in Ward 5. He said he considers himself a “uniter” and is willing to have a conversation with anyone, regardless of political beliefs. 

Tags

Ari Fife is the OU Daily assistant news managing editor and a junior journalism major minoring in international studies and political science. Previously, she served as the summer editor-in-chief, a senior news reporter and an SGA beat reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments