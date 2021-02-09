Rarchar Tortorello beats out incumbent Michael Nash for Ward 5 council seat

Ward 5 residents elected Rarchar Tortorello to their City Council seat, according to unofficial state election board results.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. As of 8:30 p.m., Tortorello had won 51.7 percent of the popular vote, with incumbent Michael Nash garnering 37.6 percent, Lisa Meyer receiving 6.4 and Billy Davison securing 4.3 percent.
Tortorello said he’s lived in Ward 5 since 2004 or 2005, and describes himself as “just a citizen who thinks it’s time to get involved.”
Endorsed by United Norman and the Norman Fraternal Order of Police, Tortorello said one of his top priorities is “refunding the police” to help increase law enforcement presence in Ward 5. He said he considers himself a “uniter” and is willing to have a conversation with anyone, regardless of political beliefs.
