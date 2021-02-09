Stephen Holman maintains Norman City Council Ward 7 seat

The Norman City Council election for the Ward 7 seat concluded this evening with incumbent Stephen Holman defeating OU alumnus C.L. Jourden and Unite Norman candidate Monica Marsh.
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Holman secured 68.31 percent of votes with six of seven precincts reporting, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. This article will be updated to include finalized election results.
Holman grew up in Ward 7 and began watching the Norman City Council meetings on television in the sixth grade. In 2013, Holman won the Ward 7 seat becoming the second-youngest elected councilman in Norman.
Before the election, Holman said the biggest physical issues in Norman are stormwater, flooding and water quality. He also mentioned public transportation and homelessness due to COVID-19 as big issues currently facing Norman.
“Like many cities in this past year with COVID, we are seeing an increase (in homelessnes),” Holman said. “There's a lot of mental health issues that are involved with that and those are going to continue to be major challenges for the city of Norman and cities everywhere really to deal with.”
After the results were finalized, Holman said he looks forward to building new relationships, rebuilding former relationships and working with the council’s elected candidates.
“People are going to be looking at whoever gets elected in all the wards,” Holman said. “Once the nine of us are finalized and up there, most of the city is going to be looking at us to set an example (to) lead the way and help people come together for the betterment of our communities.”
Results for Ward 1, Ward 2, Ward 3, and Ward 5 can be found linked.
