Women’s College World Series: OU conquers Florida State to win 5th national championship under Patty Gasso

Oklahoma (56-4, 16-1 Big 12) defeated Florida State (49-13-1, 22-3 ACC) 5-1 in game three of the Women’s College World Series on Thursday. The Sooners have now won five national championships under head coach Patty Gasso.
Redshirt senior Giselle Juarez started in the circle for OU and went seven innings. She allowed two hits and one run while tallying seven strikeouts. Juarez also caught the game-winning out.
Freshman utility Jayda Coleman led Oklahoma with two RBIs on the day. The Sooners had five total hits and five RBIs in the game.
National Player of the Year and senior designated player Jocelyn Alo delivered the Sooners’ 14th home run of the WCWS in the top of the first. Her homer to left field gave OU an early 1-0 advantage, and was also the team’s first run scored in a game’s first inning since its 6-3 win over James Madison.
After keeping the Seminoles scoreless in the bottom of the frame, Coleman grew the Sooners’ lead with her own homer to left field in the top of the second inning. This was her first home run since OU’s 19-0 defeat of Morgan State in the Norman Regional.
In the top of the third, freshman infielder Tiare Jennings lost a fly ball in the sun, and an FSU runner crossed home plate shortly after the ball hit the ground. That cut Florida State’s deficit to 2-1 as the game entered the bottom of the frame.
There, a wild pitch from FSU pitcher Emma Wilson allowed Jennings to cross home plate herself. After that, Coleman hit a two-run double to put the Sooners up 5-1. Both teams went scoreless the rest of the way.
The win clinches Oklahoma’s first WCWS championship since 2017. The Sooners are just the fourth team in WCWS history to win the national title after losing on the tournament’s opening day.
