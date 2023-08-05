Sooners land commitment from 2024 3-star offensive lineman Josh Aisosa

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2024 three-star offensive lineman Josh Aisosa on Saturday.
Home❤️🤍🧬 #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/FgYxhFZPue— Joshua Aisosa (@aijsosa) August 5, 2023
Aisosa attends Edmond Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Oklahoma. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder is touted as the No. 12 player in Oklahoma in the class of 2024 by 247Sports.
Aisosa chose the Sooners over offers from Iowa State, Tulsa and others. He is the 21st player to commit to OU's 2024 class and third offensive lineman of the cycle.