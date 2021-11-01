Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield stumble in losses, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to easy win in Week 8

Eleven former Sooners took the field for NFL teams in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
Here are some of the notable performances.
Kyler Murray
Quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) fell to the Green Bay Packers (7-1), 24-21 on Thursday night, ending their run as the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL. Murray completed 22-of-33 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, and rushed for 21 yards on six carries.
Despite not throwing any touchdown passes, Murray did his job to set up the Cardinals' first touchdown, lobbing a 58-yard throw to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
This throw and catch by @K1 and @DeAndreHopkins 🔥📺: #GBvsAZ on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO📱: https://t.co/LjvhBMbwf9 pic.twitter.com/jcbflUzO9X— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2021
Baker Mayfield
Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) 15-10 on Sunday. Mayfield finished the Halloween matchup with 225 passing yards on 20-for-31 passing with no scores.
Despite a tepid performance and a brief scare as Mayfield landed heavily on his previously injured shoulder, the Browns quarterback’s ability to move the offense downfield provided multiple scoring opportunities for the running and kicking game.
BAKER IS FIRED UP.📺: #PITvsCLE on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/IJThl3WhAm— NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2021
Jalen Hurts
Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) all but smothered the winless Detroit Lions (0-8) 44-6 on Sunday. Despite registering a season-low in pass attempts thanks to a strong running game Hurts finished the game with 103 passing yards while going 9-of-14 on pass attempts.
Hurts also rushed for 71 yards on seven carries and finished with a 86.3 passer rating. The Eagles finished with 236 total rushing yards on 46 carries. All four of the team’s touchdowns came on the ground.
Joe Mixon
Running back Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) fell to the New York Jets (2-5) 34-31 in their Sunday Halloween matchup. Mixon had four receptions for 58 yards, averaging 14.5 yards per reception with one touchdown. Mixon also had 14 carries for 33 yards, averaging 2.4 yards per carry.
Joe Mixon is in for the touchdown. We have a tied game 7 all just seconds in to the second quarter.— Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) October 31, 2021
Other Performances
Steelers safety Tre Norwood had two solo tackles.
Bengals running back Samaje Perine had two receptions for 16 yards and one carry for three yards.
Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had three total tackles, one solo tackle and a half sack.
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson had eight carries for 25 yards and one reception for five yards.
Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown had three total tackles, two of which were solo tackles.
Washington punter Tress Way punted for 66 yards.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had six receptions for 112 yards, with eight targets and averaged 18.7 yards per reception.
