Sooners in 2021 NFL Draft: Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey taken No. 63 overall by Kansas City

Former Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey was selected by Kansas City with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.

Humphrey was the last standing member of OU’s 2018 Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line, and established himself as one of the program’s greatest offensive lineman during three seasons as the Sooners’ snapper. The 6-foot-5 stalwart now follows former award-winning linemates and 2019 draftees Bobby Evans, Ben Powers, Dru Samia and Cody Ford into the pros.

During the 2019 season, Humphrey was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, which annually recognizes the nation’s top college center. After the 2020 season, Pro Football Focus named him the No. 4 center in the country. In 2020, Humphrey, the lone offensive captain for Oklahoma, started all 11 games and didn’t allow a sack on 401 pass attempts, according to Pro Football Focus.

"Creed was certainly one of our leaders the last couple of years," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. "He stuck out early in his career, became the starting center and developed into a really good all-around player and a good leader.

"He's certainly one of the more talented offensive linemen we've had come through our program. I think he'll have a long and very positive career in the NFL."

Humphrey became a third team AP All-American, a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection and was named the conference’s offensive lineman of the year for the second-straight season. Humphrey has the potential to compete with offseason free agent addition Austin Blythe for starting snaps in Kansas City immediately. He also reunites with former OU teammate Orlando Brown, an offensive tackle acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in an offseason trade.

Kansas City’s complete season schedule, along with every other NFL team’s, will be unveiled on May 12.

