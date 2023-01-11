 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU's Zac Selmon being targeted for Mississippi State's athletic director job, per report

Zac Selmon

Senior associate athletic director Zac Selmon at the Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration at Sharp Hall in Jan. 2017.

 Siandhara Bonnet/OU Daily

Oklahoma deputy athletic director Zac Selmon is being targeted for Mississippi State's athletic director job, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Dellenger reported Selmon is visit Mississippi State on Thursday, although the deal is not finalized. He would be the first black athletic director in the school's history.

The 37-year-old administrator joined the Sooners' staff in 2015 and has been speculated to be the eventual replacement to current athletic director Joe Castiglione, who's 65 years old.

Selmon's father, Dewey, and uncles Lee Roy and Lucious, were defenders for OU in the 1970s, where each were named All-Americans. Selmon played tight end at Wake Forest from 2004-07. 

Selmon would replace John Cohen, who left Starkville, Mississippi, to be the athletic director at Auburn. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments