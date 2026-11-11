Oklahoma’s 2026 governor election spotlights tight voting margins between Democrat, Republican

The 2026 gubernatorial election marked the highest Democratic voter turnout in Oklahoma since 2006, with Republican candidate Mike Mazzei and Democratic candidate Cyndi Munson running for the seat.
Voters shifted to the left in all 77 counties, but all except Oklahoma, Cleveland, Payne and Tulsa counties held a Republican voting majority. The GOP has maintained control of the governor’s office since 2011, when Mary Fallin succeeded Democrat Brad Henry.
The number of registered voters in Oklahoma has continued to trend upwards, but voter turnout has declined. Of 2,455,735 Oklahomans registered to vote, 1,120,139, or 45.61%, voted in the gubernatorial election. In the 2022 gubernatorial election, 1,153,284, or 50.23%, of 2,295,904 registered Oklahomans participated in the election.
In the midterm elections, Oklahoma recorded the second-lowest voter turnout rate nationally at 37.08% of eligible residents casting a ballot, only ahead of West Virginia at 33.33%.
Although the percentage of registered voters participating in gubernatorial elections has decreased, the number of Democratic votes has increased, resulting in tighter margins compared to previous elections.
In the 2026 gubernatorial election, Mazzei received 51.92%, or 582,039 votes, and Munson received 45.92%, or 514,776 votes, leaving a margin of six percentage points. This is the narrowest margin since 2002, when Brad Henry won with a 0.66% margin.
“Those are the results, and this is where we’re at. But we have so much to be proud of, so many accomplishments across the state of Oklahoma to celebrate tonight," Munson said in her concession speech.
Munson campaigned on a platform of investing in public schools and teachers, providing tax relief, lowering healthcare costs and repealing the abortion ban. Mazzei's campaign centered on eliminating property tax for seniors and veterans, increasing reading proficiency in schools, creating more high-paying jobs and maintaining bans on abortion.
Mazzei narrowly won the Republican nomination against Attorney General Gentner Drummond by a 0.6% margin. On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump endorsed Mazzei and other Republicans at a political rally in Durant.
"So just 33 days from now, the people of Oklahoma are going to defeat the radical left Democrats once again. … We're going to elect Mike Mazzei, really terrific people, as your next governor," Trump said.
On Nov. 4, Mazzei outlined his top priorities as governor and his transition plan. He also announced his brother, Dan Mazzei, will lead his transition team.
“Protecting taxpayer dollars, protecting our Oklahoma land, supporting Oklahoma law enforcement, keeping our communities safe and driving out bad actors isn’t a Republican or Democrat issue,” Mazzei said, per News on 6. “My job is to bring everyone together because I know that together we can do great things for Oklahoma.”
Mazzei will be sworn in as Oklahoma’s 29th governor on Jan. 11.
This story was edited by Audrey McClour. Braxton Collett and Sophie Hemker copy edited this story.