You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's gymnastics: Sooners' Anastasia Webb named 2021 Region 4 Gymnast of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Anastasia Webb

Senior Anastasia Webb during the senior night season finale meet against No. 11 BYU on March 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU senior Anastasia Webb was named the Region 4 Gymnast of the Year on Tuesday.

Webb has already earned a multitude of other awards in the 2021 season, including the Big 12 Gymnast of the Year, four Big 12 event honors — on vault, beam and floor — and five Big 12 Gymnast of the Week honors. She has five career perfect 10s, including four in 2021.

Webb led OU to the Tuscaloosa Regional championship with a 39.700 on the all-around and scores of 9.9 or more on every event. She finished the season ranked No. 1 on vault, No. 3 on beam and No. 10 on floor nationally.

Webb and the Sooners continue their national title chase at 5 p.m. CT on April 16 against Alabama, Utah and LSU in the second NCAA Semifinal on ESPN2.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments