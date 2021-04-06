OU women's gymnastics: Sooners' Anastasia Webb named 2021 Region 4 Gymnast of the Year

OU senior Anastasia Webb was named the Region 4 Gymnast of the Year on Tuesday.
𝘼𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙣𝙚.Congrats to @AWebb_ on earning yet another honor this season as she was named the Region 4 Gymnast of the Year! ➡️ https://t.co/uMHLQ7SmQ2 pic.twitter.com/C4rRyKnaJO— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 6, 2021
Webb has already earned a multitude of other awards in the 2021 season, including the Big 12 Gymnast of the Year, four Big 12 event honors — on vault, beam and floor — and five Big 12 Gymnast of the Week honors. She has five career perfect 10s, including four in 2021.
Webb led OU to the Tuscaloosa Regional championship with a 39.700 on the all-around and scores of 9.9 or more on every event. She finished the season ranked No. 1 on vault, No. 3 on beam and No. 10 on floor nationally.
Webb and the Sooners continue their national title chase at 5 p.m. CT on April 16 against Alabama, Utah and LSU in the second NCAA Semifinal on ESPN2.
