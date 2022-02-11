OU women's gymnastics: Ragan Smith hits another perfect 10, Danielle Sievers breaks out in rout of George Washington

Ragan Smith did it again.
Rearing into a back handspring, the junior dug one heel into the beam, sprung off the apparatus and stuck the landing.
Although she didn’t yet know her score, Smith knew she nailed her routine. She celebrated with her fellow Sooners after excitedly leaping into the arms of head coach K.J. Kindler before 4,328 fans at the Lloyd Noble Center on Friday night.
Then, her second straight perfect score came in.
“I just kind of knew it,” the former Olympic alternate and U.S. National Team member said. “I was very confident and collected, I just went out there and nailed it.”
Perfection once again ✨ pic.twitter.com/py8HGRD7JH— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 12, 2022
The Lewisville, Texas native’s perfect 10 led No. 2 Oklahoma (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) to a 197.425-194.925 victory over George Washington (8-7) in the finale of a three-meet homestand in Norman. Thanks to Smith’s performance, the Sooners separated themselves by a whole point heading into the fourth rotation and closed out strong.
Smith’s confidence seeped into other events as well, as she tallied a 9.875 on bars and a 9.9 on floor. Smith’s exemplary performance on Friday night could not top her scores from last week’s competition. However, Smith felt differently about her second perfect 10 than her first.
“This 10 felt more deserved, in my opinion,” Smith said. “I nailed all my skills and landed them with perfection and sharpness.”
Oklahoma opened Friday’s competition on vault, where sophomore Audrey Davis started with a 9.9. Most Sooners following her didn’t hit their routines crisply, freshman Danielle Sievers proving the exception.
Competing on vault for the first time this season after weathering a foot injury, the hindrance had no visible effects as the Gary, South Dakota native nailed her landing with poise. In addition to notching a 9.9 on vault, Sievers tallied another on bars shortly after.
Sievers said she sustained her injury near late November or early December and was required to wear a boot for four weeks. Despite her ailment, Sievers has stepped up for the Sooners as a freshman and competed in every meet this season.
Solely competing on bars until Friday’s contest, Sievers’ notched 9.9s on the event in OU’s victories over No. 12 Denver and TWU.
“She did a phenomenal job trying to stay in the best shape… otherwise, this wouldn’t be possible,” Kindler said. “She’s money… this preseason, I was marking her for an all-arounder, no doubt in my mind.”
Sievers' 9.9 on vault against GWU earned her a permanent spot on the event, Kindler said, and she may be joining the floor lineup soon as well. With a 49.250 on vault, Sievers’ scores weren’t needed for a win, but were important for her confidence in Oklahoma’s blowout.
OU’s vault performance was followed by a 49.550 on bars, marking the third time the Sooners have reached that number this season. Ranked No. 1 on bars nationally, OU collectively attained 9.8s or higher on the event.
Freshman Jordan Bowers contributed a 9.95 and sophomore Audrey Davis tallied a 9.9 alongside Sievers. Freshman Danae Fletcher posted a 9.925 in relief of sophomore Katherine LeVasseur, who Kindler rested due to a minor injury.
“49.550 is a great score, it tells you how amazing they are on the bar, but those dismounts are eluding us right now,” Kindler said. “We really got to get down to the nitty-gritty and start sticking those.”
Following the outing on bars, Smith’s perfect 10 aided a seemingly subpar performance from the esteemed Sooners on beam. Despite ranking No. 3 nationally on the event, Oklahoma had two falls from freshman Jordan Bowers and sophomore Meilin Sullivan before Smith’s routine.
Amid adversity, a 9.95 from fifth-year senior Carly Woodard, a 9.925 from sophomore Audrey Davis and Smith’s 10 helped the Sooners recover before the last rotation.
On floor, sophomore Bell Johnson, Bowers, Davis and Smith all posted 9.9s. Fletcher entering for LeVasseur proved unconcerning, as the freshman tallied another 9.925, as did Woodard.
The Sooners’ victory over GWU runs their win streak to six since their early season loss to then-No. 4 Utah. Oklahoma will next take on No. 12 Denver, No. 19 Stanford and Washington at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Fort Worth.
Though the Sooners have fostered a hot streak in their recent slate, Kindler understands championship aspirations require constant improvement.
“We are much more capable than this… 197.425, definitely falls short of what we’re looking to do,” Kindler said. “Just got to get back in the gym and get better.”
