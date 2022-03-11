OU women's gymnastics: No. 1 Sooners score 197.625, best No. 15 Arizona State, No. 21 Boise State on road

The No. 1 Sooners (16-2, 1-0 Big 12) defeated No. 15 Arizona State (5-4, 5-2 Pac-12) and No. 21 Boise State (7-4, 3-3 Mountain West) in Tempe, Arizona on Friday night.
Oklahoma placed first with a score of 197.625. Arizona State earned second with 196.800 and Boise State placed last with 195.775. The Sun Devils’ Hannah Scarf earned the all-around event title, scoring a 39.525.
Junior Jenna Dunn started the night with a stuck landing on beam, earning a 9.875. Senior Olivia Trautman scored a 9.8 in the No. 2 spot before sophomore Katherine LeVasseur posted a team-high 9.925 on the event. Sophomore Audrey Davis followed with a 9.9 which led to a 9.8 from fifth-year senior Carly Woodard. Junior Ragan Smith closed on beam with a 9.775.
After an appeal for Trautman’s 9.8, her score was upgraded to a 9.85. The Sooners headed to the second rotation down .025 to first place Boise State.
Sophomore Bell Johnson opened on floor, tallying a 9.85. Freshman Danielle Sievers scored a 9.875 following a 9.825 from Woodard. In the No. 4 spot, freshman Danae Fletcher posted a 9.9 and fellow freshman Jordan Bowers added a 9.925. Smith closed out for Oklahoma again and scored a 9.875.
Behind a 49.450 on floor, OU entered the halfway point with a .175 advantage. In the third event on vault, senior Allie Stern started for the Sooners and put up a 9.875. Sievers posted a 8.75, leading to a 9.9 from Bowers. LeVasseur posted a 9.825 in the No. 4 spot.
Then, Trautman returned to the vault for the first time this season and earned a 9.875. Davis finished out by tallying a 9.8 to give the Sooners a 0.425 lead overall.
Moving into the last rotation on bars, OU hoped to emulate its program-record 49.825 from its upset of then-No. 1 Michigan on March 4. The Sooners started the event with a 9.85 from Sievers. LeVasseur followed and stumbled to a 9.025, but Smith recouped to score a 9.875.
Fifth-year senior Karrie Thomas stuck her routine with a 9.925 before Bowers earned a 9.875 directly after. Davis steadied OU with a 9.975 to close out the victory.
Next, Oklahoma heads to the Big 12 Championship to face No. 14 Denver, Iowa State and West Virginia at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 19 in Denver on ESPNU.
