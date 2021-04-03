OU women's gymnastics: No. 1 Sooners hand Alabama first home regional loss, punch ticket to NCAA semifinal

The No. 1 Sooners handed Alabama its first ever home regional loss and eliminated Arkansas and Missouri, 198.175-197.575-196.700-196.550, with their second-highest score of the season in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.
𝙎𝙚𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙞𝙣 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝! The Sooners win their 11th consecutive regional title and advance to their 20th NCAA Championship! pic.twitter.com/zf01XmfAMu— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 4, 2021
Oklahoma started the second day of NCAA regionals rotating in Olympic rotation. Junior Olivia Trautman headlined vault with a perfect 10, her first of 2021. Senior Anastasia Webb added a 9.9 and freshman Kat LeVasseur scored 9.875 to push OU to a 49.450 on the event.
While we wait on beam and floor to wrap up, here's a better look at Olivia's third career perfect 10 on vault and her fourth overall perfect score! pic.twitter.com/Vzk0BJSNh1— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 4, 2021
The Sooners had a sterling performance on bars. Every score counted was at or above 9.9, led by senior Karrie Thomas tying her career high with a 9.95, and a 9.925 from sophomore Ragan Smith. Trautman also tied her career high with a 9.9. Webb and freshman Audrey Davis each added 9.9s as OU took the lead after two rotations.
Webb, senior Carly Woodard and Smith excelled on beam. Webb had a near-perfect 9.975 and Woodard and Smith each had a 9.95 as Oklahoma extended its lead to 148.600-148.200 over Alabama.
Webb hit her routine despite a scary fall from Thomas on the dismount in the fifth spot. Thomas immediately grabbed her ankle after the fall. Thomas was helped to the trainers table afterwards and it’s unclear what the extent of a potential injury may be at this time.
OU had its most consistent performance of the meet on floor. Every score was a 9.925 or 9.9. Webb, Trautman and senior Evy Schoepfer scored 9.925s and senior Jordan Draper, junior Emma LaPinta and freshman Bell Johnson had 9.9s.
Webb won the all-around title and the beam title with a 39.700 after hitting all four events with a score at or above 9.9. Trautman finished third in the all-around with a 39.650 and won the vault title.
Michigan, California, Florida and Minnesota all qualified for nationals earlier on Saturday and will compete at noon CT on April 16 for the first NCAA semifinal in Fort Worth. Oklahoma, Alabama, and the two qualifiers from the in-progress Salt Lake City Regional will compete in the second NCAA semifinal at 6 p.m. CT on April 16, also in Fort Worth.
