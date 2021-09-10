OU volleyball: Sooners fall to Mississippi State 3-1 in Georgia Tech Classic

Oklahoma (4-4) fell to Mississippi State (8-2) 3-1 in the middle match of the Georgia Tech Tournament on Friday despite standout performances from multiple Sooners.
Set one began competitively with a close 7-5 score. However, a kill by freshman middle blocker Sania Petties was all the Bulldogs needed to get the momentum rolling in their favor. They quickly advanced to a 20-13 lead and never looked back. The set was won 25-18 by the Bulldogs off a kill by sophomore outside hitter Shania Cromartie.
In set two, multiple errors by Oklahoma led to a quick 6-0 run by the Bulldogs, as they took advantage 13-6. Back-to-back kills for Oklahoma kept it close, but the Sooners only narrowed it to a 13-10 set before Mississippi State rolled on. A kill by junior outside hitter Lauren Myrick capped a 12-6 run by Mississippi State for a 25-16 set victory.
Early in set three, Myrick had an attacking error, letting OU take an 8-7 lead. Back-to-back kills by senior middle blocker Deja Robinson allowed Mississippi State to retake the lead 10-9. Oklahoma responded with a 9-4 run to retake the lead. Led by senior outside hitter Savannah Davidson’s two kills, the Sooners gained an 18-15 advantage.
Back-to-back kills by senior middle blocker Paige Anderson kept the Sooners in the lead for a competitive finish. The match was sent to a set point from a kill by Anderson and the Sooners won the match 27-25 with an ace from freshman outside hitter Kristen Birmingham.
Set four began in the Bulldogs’ favor, with an 8-2 run opening the set 10-3. A 6-0 run and two kills helped Mississippi State maintain the lead and double up the Sooners at 16-8. Oklahoma kept fighting, scoring back-to-back kills from freshman middle blocker and outside hitter Megan Wilson Despite the resistance, senior middle blocker Gabby Waden’s kill gave the Bulldogs the final set win, 25-16.
Mississippi State’s 57 kills and seven aces were no match for Oklahoma, as the Sooners were only able to produce 48 kills and three aces on Friday. Despite the loss, Anderson did lead OU with 14 kills and four blocks.
Oklahoma will take on Georgia Tech next to round out the Georgia Tech Classic at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 12 in Atlanta.
