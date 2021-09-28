You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Peyton Dunn named Big 12 Rookie of the Week for 2nd time

Peyton Dunn

Freshman setter Peyton Dunn during the game against Abilene Christian on Sep. 14.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

For the second time this season freshmen setter Peyton Dunn was named the Big 12 Conference Rookie of the Week on Tuesday morning.

Over the weekend, Dunn totaled over 86 assists — 10.75 per set — and accumulated her seventh game with over 40 assists this season.

In the first match against Kansas State (11-0, 2-0 Big 12) she had 42 assists and 10 digs. In the second contest, Dunn garnered a weekend high of 44 assists in the Sooners’ (6-7, 0-2 Big 12) first conference series this season.

OU will return to action against Kansas State (9-2) at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 1 in Norman.

