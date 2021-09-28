OU volleyball: Peyton Dunn named Big 12 Rookie of the Week for 2nd time

For the second time this season freshmen setter Peyton Dunn was named the Big 12 Conference Rookie of the Week on Tuesday morning.
She did it 𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙣.For the second time this season, @peytondunn02 is your @Big12Conference Rookie of the Week! 👏👏👏➡️ https://t.co/GLFrvKmEL5 pic.twitter.com/UjlRw2gpVY— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) September 28, 2021
Over the weekend, Dunn totaled over 86 assists — 10.75 per set — and accumulated her seventh game with over 40 assists this season.
In the first match against Kansas State (11-0, 2-0 Big 12) she had 42 assists and 10 digs. In the second contest, Dunn garnered a weekend high of 44 assists in the Sooners’ (6-7, 0-2 Big 12) first conference series this season.
OU will return to action against Kansas State (9-2) at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 1 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.