OU track and field: Sooners finish opening day of NCAA Outdoor Championships

Men's 1 Mile Run

The Sooners compete at the J.D. Martin Invitational meet at the Mosier Indoor Track and Field facility on Jan. 27 and 28, 2017.

 Noor Eemaan/The Daily

Oklahoma finished day one of the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Wednesday. 

Senior Rayvon Allen earned first team All-American honors in his debut. Allen scored a 25-2.75 (7.69 m) to finish in eighth place in the tournament. He is the first OU senior to garner first team All-American honors in the long jump competition since 2009. 

Redshirt junior Isaiah Levingston, who’s slated for Olympic trials later this month, advanced to the final of the men’s 400-meter, even after clocking in at 49.83 seconds for the Sooners. Levingston will compete in the final at 8:27 p.m. on Friday. 

Oklahoma’s 4-x-400 relay team fell two spots short of the final qualification mark. Freshman Salim Epps, senior Demarius Smith, Levingston and Allen collectively clocked in a 3 minutes, 7.47 seconds, placing them at 11th.

Junior Bayley Campbell, the only Sooner in the men’s hammer throw event, had his season come to a close following a 216-1 (65.86m) performance. 

The Women’s Track and Field qualifiers will start today with the 4-x-100 meter relay at 5:32 p.m. in Eugene, Oregon. 

