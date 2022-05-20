 Skip to main content
OU softball: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo selected No. 1 overall by Smash It Vipers in the WPF Draft

Jocelyn Alo

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo during game two of Friday double-header against Iowa State on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Smash It Sports Vipers in the inaugural 2022 Women’s Professional Fastpitch Draft on Friday. 

In just five seasons, Alo has blasted an NCAA career record of 113 home runs, totaled a .446 batting average, .996 slugging percentage and hit 211 career RBIs. The reigning 2021 USA Softball Player of the Year was just named as a top three finalist for the 2022 award.

This season the Hauula, Hawaii, product has hit 25 home runs to go with 62 RBIs and 11 doubles. She also leads the nation with a 1.128 slugging percentage and .622 on-base clip. She has five multi-homer games on the year, including one game with three.

The WPF league will begin its play for its inaugural season on June 15 through August 15 in Oklahoma City.

