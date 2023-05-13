WATCH: Highlights from OU's 6-1 Big 12 Championship win over Texas

No. 1 Oklahoma (51-1, 18-0 Big 12) defeated No. 7 Texas (42-13-1, 11-7) 6-1 in the final of the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday in Oklahoma City. It's OU's eighth Big 12 Tournament title in program history and fifth in the last six conference tournaments.
Here are some highlights from the win:
Senior designated Haley Lee scored first in the second inning with a solo home run into center field, her 13th of the season. Lee finished the game as the only Sooner with multiple hits, going 2-for-2.
Stompin' start 😤 @haley45leeB2 | OU 1, UT 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/ERTDqjtLkN— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 13, 2023
The Longhorns responded in the fourth inning with Viviana Martinez's fifth home run of the season, a solo shot into right field.
All-Big 12 Freshman Team 🤝 Viviana Martinez = Bombs#Big12SB x @Phillips66Gas pic.twitter.com/JQDcf85D9e— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 13, 2023
The Sooners responded in the bottom half of the inning after Lee raced home on an RBI double from junior third baseman Alyssa Brito. Brito then came home on the next at-bat thanks to a wild pitch to make the score 3-1.
Hall of Fame is 𝐇𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐈𝐍' 🔋B4 | OU 2, UT 1 | @alyss_33 pic.twitter.com/mZqKglkFbv— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 13, 2023
Dugout party 🥳 Brito races home on a wild pitch! B4 | OU 3, UT 1 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/J6KJFoToJc— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 13, 2023
OU extended its lead to 4-1 two batters later on an RBI single from senior left fielder Rylie Boone.
Scores as a pinch runner. Comes in and retires the side. 𝐁𝐚𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐫.MID 5 | OU 4, UT 1 | @jordybahl pic.twitter.com/0Ptmmgy3nk— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 13, 2023
Sophomore utility Jordy Bahl added two insurance runs for the Sooners in the sixth inning. An errant throw after a Bahl's single allowed sophomore right fielder Avery Hodge to score and Bahl to advance to third base. She scored on the next at-bat after a groundout.
CHA𝐎𝐔S 💨 pic.twitter.com/K8OPJtM7Ws— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 13, 2023
Bahl also pitched three innings against UT, striking out three batters and recording the final out to seal the victory and her third save of the season
The #Sooners have done the Big 12 double. They are Big 12 regular season and tournament champions with a. 6-1 win over Texas. pic.twitter.com/LvcJDSQxSo— Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) May 13, 2023
