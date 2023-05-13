 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH: Highlights from OU's 6-1 Big 12 Championship win over Texas

Alyssa Brito

Junior utility player Alyssa Brito during the semi finals of the Big 12 Championship on May 7.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (51-1, 18-0 Big 12) defeated No. 7 Texas (42-13-1, 11-7) 6-1 in the final of the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday in Oklahoma City. It's OU's eighth Big 12 Tournament title in program history and fifth in the last six conference tournaments.

Here are some highlights from the win:

Senior designated Haley Lee scored first in the second inning with a solo home run into center field, her 13th of the season. Lee finished the game as the only Sooner with multiple hits, going 2-for-2.  

The Longhorns responded in the fourth inning with Viviana Martinez's fifth home run of the season, a solo shot into right field.

The Sooners responded in the bottom half of the inning after Lee raced home on an RBI double from junior third baseman Alyssa Brito. Brito then came home on the next at-bat thanks to a wild pitch to make the score 3-1.

OU extended its lead to 4-1 two batters later on an RBI single from senior left fielder Rylie Boone. 

Sophomore utility Jordy Bahl added two insurance runs for the Sooners in the sixth inning. An errant throw after a Bahl's single allowed sophomore right fielder Avery Hodge to score and Bahl to advance to third base. She scored on the next at-bat after a groundout.

Bahl also pitched three innings against UT, striking out three batters and recording the final out to seal the victory and her third save of the season

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments