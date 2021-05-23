You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners defeat Wichita State, 24-7, head to 11th consecutive Super Regional

Tiare Jennings

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings during the NCAA Regional game against Wichita State on May. 22.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (48-2, 16-1 Big 12) defeated No. 23 Wichita State, (41-13-1, 18-5-1 AAC) 24-7, to advance to its 11th-straight Super Regional appearance Sunday in Norman. 

OU’s pitching struggled early in the first inning, with sophomore Olivia Rains giving up three runs before being relieved by sophomore Alanna Thiede with just one out. Thiede however, threw just four pitches and gave up three hits before being replaced by freshman Nicole May. 

Heading into the second inning, Oklahoma responded in a big way. OU scored eight runs on six hits, headlined by a go-ahead double from freshman infielder Tiare Jennings to score two runs. 

May settled in relief, going 6.1 innings, giving up six hits and three runs. She ended the afternoon with four strikeouts. 

Oklahoma was led offensively by junior shortstop Grace Lyons, who went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs. Jennings also added six RBIs from her home run, double and walk, and senior catcher Lynnsie Elam had three hits, including one home run, with two RBIs.

Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen, senior utility Jocelyn Alo, sophomore utility Mackenzie Donihoo and freshman outfielder Jayda Coleman added two hits each. 

The Sooners offense finished with 20 hits, nine walks and just two strikeouts. Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso was also able to rest senior pitchers Shannon Saile and Giselle Juarez, who pitched 3.2 and 5.1 innings, respectively in the regional. 

 Senior infielder Taylon Snow, who entered for Hansen in the 6th inning, hit a two-run home run in the seventh. Sophomore outfielder Rylie Boone pinch-hit with a grand slam in the seventh. 

OU takes on the winner of the Seattle Regional on May 27-30 in Norman. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

