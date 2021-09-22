You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU soccer: Sooners' Sept. 26 matchup vs Texas moved up to 1 p.m.

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Bailey Wesco

Freshman forward Bailey Wesco during the game against Oklahoma State on Aug. 26.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma’s Sunday, Sept. 26 game against Texas has been moved to 1 p.m. CT, the programs announced Tuesday.

The contest was originally set for 7 p.m. CT but was moved in collaboration with UT and the Big 12 Conference. The Sooners (4-5-1) will host the Longhorns (4-3-2) in their first home conference game of the season at John Crain Field.

OU is 3-1-1 at home this season with wins over Nebraska, Kansas City and Utah Valley. The Sooners tied North Texas at home and fell to Big 12 rival Oklahoma State in a nonconference matchup.

Oklahoma opens conference play on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Texas Tech. SoonerSports.TV will televise OU's battle with the Longhorns on Sunday.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments