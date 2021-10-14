OU soccer: Sooners earn first Big 12 win with 3-2 victory over Kansas

In an offensive clash, Oklahoma (7-9-1) took down Kansas (5-9-1) 3-2 to clinch its first Big 12 win of the season on Thursday night.
The matchup, which gave OU its first win since Sept. 16, was back and forth from the start.
For the first score of the night, senior defender Olivia Odle corner kick chained to senior midfielder Megan Reilly who found a gap between two defenders to stake a 1-0 lead over KU.
21 minutes later, the Jayhawks escaped four Sooner defenders to tie the score 1-1. Kansas’ score symbolized the offensive balance both squads had. KU wreaked havoc in possession with 14 shots, but Panas’ five saves disturbed its momentum.
In the 56th minute, Oklahoma reclaimed the lead as Reilly converted on a penalty kick. Reilly’s second goal marked her second time this season to score twice in one game.
Kansas did not relent. In the matter of six minutes, the Jayhawks reached the edge of the box and escaped Panas for the tie.
Clawing back to recapture the lead, freshman forward Leonie Weber drilled a back heel flick in the 85th minute. With only five minutes to respond, KU failed to produce in the box, granting OU the win.
Oklahoma will remain at home to face the Kansas State Wildcats at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17 at John Crain Field. Airing on Bally Sports, the affair will be the Sooners’ annual Pink Game in support of breast cancer awareness.
