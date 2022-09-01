 Skip to main content
OU soccer: Emma Hawkins' bicycle goal helps Sooners knock off North Texas 3-2 for 1st win

Sooners

Sooners stand before the start of the game against Oklahoma State on Aug. 26.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (1-2-1) defeated North Texas (4-1-0) 3-2 on Thursday evening in Denton, Texas, securing its first win of the season and toppling the previously undefeated Mean Green.

Senior forward Emma Hawkins, a transfer from Central Arkansas, scored her first goal as a Sooner with an exhilarating bicycle kick that made the eventual difference in the match.

The Sooners’ offense was aggressive with 16 shots and five corners compared to UNT’s 15 shots and two corners. OU’s defense received two saves from senior goalkeeper Makinzie Short compared to North Texas’ one save.

OU struck fast by scoring the first goal of the game in the second minute when sophomore forward Leonie Weber chipped in a penalty kick. UNT responded almost immediately in the fifth minute when forward Madison Drenowatz scored a tying goal.

Redshirt senior forward Bri Amos scored another goal for the Sooners in the 10th minute, assisted by freshman forward Alexis Washington. The first half ended with Oklahoma up 2-1.

Hawkins’ highlight goal in the second half put OU up 3-1 in the 62nd minute. North Texas responded with another goal from Drenowatz in the 65th minute, but the Mean Green couldn’t complete the comeback. 

Oklahoma is back in action at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, as the Sooners face off against SMU in Norman.

