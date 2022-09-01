OU soccer: Emma Hawkins' bicycle goal helps Sooners knock off North Texas 3-2 for 1st win

Oklahoma (1-2-1) defeated North Texas (4-1-0) 3-2 on Thursday evening in Denton, Texas, securing its first win of the season and toppling the previously undefeated Mean Green.
Senior forward Emma Hawkins, a transfer from Central Arkansas, scored her first goal as a Sooner with an exhilarating bicycle kick that made the eventual difference in the match.
𝗘𝗠𝗠𝗔. 𝗕𝗜𝗖𝗬𝗖𝗟𝗘. 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟. 😱@emmahawkins_2 | OU 3, UNT 1 pic.twitter.com/2Cu7BWQe3K— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 2, 2022
The Sooners’ offense was aggressive with 16 shots and five corners compared to UNT’s 15 shots and two corners. OU’s defense received two saves from senior goalkeeper Makinzie Short compared to North Texas’ one save.
OU struck fast by scoring the first goal of the game in the second minute when sophomore forward Leonie Weber chipped in a penalty kick. UNT responded almost immediately in the fifth minute when forward Madison Drenowatz scored a tying goal.
Redshirt senior forward Bri Amos scored another goal for the Sooners in the 10th minute, assisted by freshman forward Alexis Washington. The first half ended with Oklahoma up 2-1.
𝙂𝙊𝘼𝙇 🗣️ @brianna_amos finds the back of the net from Alexis Washington to put the #Sooners back on top, 2-1!📺 » ESPN+ | https://t.co/avYE9p0oAJ pic.twitter.com/U3ymEvtXmj— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 2, 2022
Hawkins’ highlight goal in the second half put OU up 3-1 in the 62nd minute. North Texas responded with another goal from Drenowatz in the 65th minute, but the Mean Green couldn’t complete the comeback.
Oklahoma is back in action at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, as the Sooners face off against SMU in Norman.
