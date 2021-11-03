OU men's gymnastics: Sooners release 2022 schedule; home opener scheduled for Jan. 22

Oklahoma men’s gymnastics released its schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday.
𝙄𝙩’𝙨 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙚𝙚!#Sooners announce 2022 schedule. » https://t.co/qJcQuZRh5c#GymU pic.twitter.com/nKMYQT7ELU— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) November 3, 2021
Head coach Mark Williams and his team will begin their 2022 regular season at the Rocky Mountain Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Jan. 15. The Sooners' first home meet will be against Air Force on Jan. 22.
From there, Oklahoma heads to the Stanford Open on Jan. 29 before taking on Illinois on the road on Feb. 12. OU returns to Norman on Feb. 19 to battle Nebraska before traveling to the Winter Cup for competition from Feb. 24-26.
On March 6, the Sooners visit Springfield, Massachusetts, for a dual with Springfield College and William & Mary. After that, OU hosts Ohio State on March 12 and California on March 19.
The postseason begins April 2 with the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship in Palo Alto, California. Oklahoma will then host the NCAA Qualifier and Championships at Lloyd Noble Center from April 15-16.
The Sooners are coming off an 8-1 season in 2020 where their only defeat was to Stanford at the NCAA Championships in Minneapolis.
