OU gymnastics: Sooners defeat Michigan, Auburn, UCLA at season-opening Super 16 meet in Las Vegas

No. 1 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated No. 4 Michigan (2-1), No. 5 Auburn (1-2) and No. 10 UCLA (0-3) on Saturday night in the first annual Las Vegas Super 16 Collegiate Gymnastics Challenge.
Put it in the win column! ☝️The Sooners top a star-studded field for a 197.925 to start off the season at the @super16gym.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/hxmciRBuJt— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 8, 2023
Oklahoma’s score of 197.925 topped the newly created invitational, which featured 16 teams and four sessions between four teams on Friday and Saturday.
Oklahoma won the beam with a 49.525 and tied Michigan on floor for another 49.525. Auburn won the vault event with a 49.500 and Michigan won bars with a 49.600.
Sophomore Jordan Bowers tied for second in the all-around behind Auburn’s Sunisa Lee, the reigning Olympic all-around gold medalist.
The Sooners started on vault with fifth-year senior Allie Stern scoring a 9.800 and sophomore Danae Fletcher following with a 9.825. Fellow sophomores Danielle Sievers and Bowers scored a 9.875 and a 9.975 respectively with their vaults. Then juniors Katherine LeVasseur and Audrey Davis followed with a 9.900 and a 9.850, respectively.
Sievers led off the Sooners’ bars rotation with a 9.875 and freshman Faith Torrez continued with another 9.875. Fletcher followed with a 9.900 and senior Ragan Smith started her night with a 9.850. Bowers added another 9.850 before anchor performer Davis finished the event with a 9.950.
Swinging with a star 🤩@AudreyDavis132 with a stuck dismount for a 9.950 on bars!!📺 @BigTenNetwork💻 https://t.co/oDL5bFTmwm pic.twitter.com/MhiDyNmo5K— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 8, 2023
Despite Lee scoring a perfect 10 on her beam routine for Auburn, Oklahoma managed to win the event with strong performances. OU entered their beam rotation with returning leadoff Jenna Dunn beginning with a 9.850. Freshman Ava Siegfeldt notched a 9.925 in her collegiate debut with Bowers adding a 9.925. Then, Davis tallied a 9.800 and Torrez scored a 9.900 before Smith ended the penultimate rotation with a 9.875.
A floaty acro series from @jordansbowers for a 9.925!!📺 @BigTenNetwork💻 https://t.co/oDL5bFTmwm#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/ItJbrKowr9— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 8, 2023
Oklahoma ended the night on floor with junior Bell Johnson kicking off the event with a 9.850. Davis completed her night with a 9.900 while Fletcher followed with a 9.925. Smith entered a 9.850, Torrez scored a 9.925 and Bowers ended with a 9.900 and finished her night with a career-high 39.650 in the all-around.
OU will continue their season on the road against LSU at 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.