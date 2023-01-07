 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU gymnastics: Sooners defeat Michigan, Auburn, UCLA at season-opening Super 16 meet in Las Vegas

Jordan Bowers

Freshman Jordan Bowers during the meet against Florida, Utah, and Auburn in the 2022 NCAA women's gymnastics championship final on April 16.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated No. 4 Michigan (2-1), No. 5 Auburn (1-2) and No. 10 UCLA (0-3) on Saturday night in the first annual Las Vegas Super 16 Collegiate Gymnastics Challenge.

Oklahoma’s score of 197.925 topped the newly created invitational, which featured 16 teams and four sessions between four teams on Friday and Saturday.

Oklahoma won the beam with a 49.525 and tied Michigan on floor for another 49.525. Auburn won the vault event with a 49.500 and Michigan won bars with a 49.600.

Sophomore Jordan Bowers tied for second in the all-around behind Auburn’s Sunisa Lee, the reigning Olympic all-around gold medalist.

The Sooners started on vault with fifth-year senior Allie Stern scoring a 9.800 and sophomore Danae Fletcher following with a 9.825. Fellow sophomores Danielle Sievers and Bowers scored a 9.875 and a 9.975 respectively with their vaults. Then juniors Katherine LeVasseur and Audrey Davis followed with a 9.900 and a 9.850, respectively.

Sievers led off the Sooners’ bars rotation with a 9.875 and freshman Faith Torrez continued with another 9.875. Fletcher followed with a 9.900 and senior Ragan Smith started her night with a 9.850. Bowers added another 9.850 before anchor performer Davis finished the event with a 9.950.

Despite Lee scoring a perfect 10 on her beam routine for Auburn, Oklahoma managed to win the event with strong performances. OU entered their beam rotation with returning leadoff Jenna Dunn beginning with a 9.850. Freshman Ava Siegfeldt notched a 9.925 in her collegiate debut with Bowers adding a 9.925. Then, Davis tallied a 9.800 and Torrez scored a 9.900 before Smith ended the penultimate rotation with a 9.875.

Oklahoma ended the night on floor with junior Bell Johnson kicking off the event with a 9.850. Davis completed her night with a 9.900 while Fletcher followed with a 9.925. Smith entered a 9.850, Torrez scored a 9.925 and Bowers ended with a 9.900 and finished her night with a career-high 39.650 in the all-around.

OU will continue their season on the road against LSU at 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments