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Oklahoma elections: Meet U.S. Senate candidates running for Markwayne Mullin’s former seat

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  • 1 min to read
Capitol Hill (copy)

Capitol Hill on Oct. 25, 2024.

 Kevin Eagleson/Gaylord News

Kevin Hern — Republican

Kevin Hern, who started an organization that owns multiple McDonald's restaurants, currently serves as the U.S. congressman for Oklahoma's 1st District. If elected, he'll prioritize policies that support veterans, protect religious liberty and secure the border.

Ron Meinhardt — Independent

Ron Meinhardt is running as an independent for U.S. Senate.

Curtis Stinnett — Independent

A pharmacist, Curtis Stinnett said his time working in healthcare has shown him the need to improve care. He supports Medicare for all, reparations and abortion rights.

N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas — Democrat

A Chickasaw citizen raised in Ardmore, N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas believes she'll bring a "unique and powerful perspective" to politics. She said she'll fight to preserve tribal sovereignty, addressing the nation's nursing shortage, and supporting Oklahoma's farmers and ranchers.

Sevier White — Libertarian

Sevier White is running as a Libertarian for U.S. Senate.

Oklahoma Voice is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a nation 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and donations focused on delivering state government news. The Voice maintains full editorial independence. For more stories by Oklahoma Voice go to oklahomavoice.com

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