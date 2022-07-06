OU football: Michael Turk makes preseason All-Big 12 team; Dillon Gabriel named top newcomer

Redshirt senior punter Michael Turk and redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel were named to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team Wednesday.
🏈 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 #Big12FB 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 🏈Dillon Gabriel, @OU_Football 📰 https://t.co/4bQdyrFDbG pic.twitter.com/yx3oUMQyZR— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 6, 2022
🏈 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 #Big12FB 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 - 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 🏈📰 https://t.co/4bQdyrGb1e pic.twitter.com/uW0R0HpvXI— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 6, 2022
Turk was selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Defensive Team, while Gabriel earned 2022 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors. The pair were the only Sooners selected to the team this upcoming season.
Gabriel, a transfer from Central Florida, started 25 of his 26 games with the Golden Knights, garnering 8,037 passing yards, 70 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and completing 60.7 percent of his passes. The redshirt junior also ran for 372 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons.
Turk started 11 games for the Sooners in 2021, punting 35 times for an overall 1,791 yards. He averaged 51.2 yards per punt last season, which earned him a 2021 All-Big 12 First Team selection.
The Sooners open the 2022 season Sept. 3 when they host UTEP at 2:30 p.m. CT in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.