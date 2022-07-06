 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU football: Michael Turk makes preseason All-Big 12 team; Dillon Gabriel named top newcomer

  • Updated
  • 0
Dillon Gabriel And Michael Turk

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel and punter Michael Turk at OU vs. Texas.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

Redshirt senior punter Michael Turk and redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel were named to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team Wednesday.  

Turk was selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Defensive Team, while Gabriel earned 2022 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors. The pair were the only Sooners selected to the team this upcoming season. 

Gabriel, a transfer from Central Florida, started 25 of his 26 games with the Golden Knights, garnering 8,037 passing yards, 70 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and completing 60.7 percent of his passes. The redshirt junior also ran for 372 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons. 

Turk started 11 games for the Sooners in 2021, punting 35 times for an overall 1,791 yards. He averaged 51.2 yards per punt last season, which earned him a 2021 All-Big 12 First Team selection. 

The Sooners open the 2022 season Sept. 3 when they host UTEP at 2:30 p.m. CT in Norman.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments