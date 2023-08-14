Trace Ford’s approach to football has changed.
After tearing his ACL at Oklahoma State in 2020, Ford missed the 2021 season after tearing the same ligament on his opposite leg in practice. Ford played in the Cowboys’ first nine matchups in 2022 before missing the last four with a fractured patella.
As his transfer to Oklahoma on Dec. 28, 2022, brought a much-needed change of scenery, a shift in his mindset followed.
“I grew more passionate for the sport,” Ford said. “You never know when it's your last day on the field, and I don't want to take anything for granted anymore. (The injuries) completely changed me as a person and how I approach the game of football.”
Ford says overcoming the mental aspect of rehabbing and the thought of getting re-injured was more difficult than the physical recovery. With his previous injuries, Ford had to endure a “mental roller coaster,” one his transition to a new school has helped ease.
The toll he faced was unfamiliar and provided him with a broader understanding of mental health struggles.
“I used to not really believe in depression and all that (but) now I see people who are sad or just having a bad day (and) instead of walking past them, I want to be there for them,” Ford said. “I want to help anyone that's having a hard time, and that experience I had helped me help others.”
The backlash Ford faced after leaving the Cowboys for their in-state rival is similar to what former OSU pitcher Kelly Maxwell, who transferred to OU on Aug. 3, has experienced. Being more well-versed on the mental impact of the move, Ford is able to offer advice to the Sooners’ new pitcher.
“Ignore social media, that's a waste of time,” Ford said of his advice to Maxwell. “She made a good move. She's going to have fun here. She’s going to get a national championship. So good for her.”
Prior to his injuries, Ford was a two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention after recording 51 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks during his first two seasons. Ford has left the difficulties he faced behind him as he looks forward to a new chapter at Oklahoma.
“Ever since I got back here in fall camp I haven't looked back,” Ford said. “I've been myself, and it's been really fun not having that on my shoulder.”