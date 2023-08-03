 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Former Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell transfers to Sooners

Patty Gasso

OU softball head coach Patty Gasso after the WCWS championship series against Florida State on June 8.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Former Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell is transferring to Oklahoma, she announced in her Instagram bio on Thursday.

Maxwell had a winning record and sub-2.00 ERA in each of the four seasons she spent with the Cowgirls. The left-hander was 16-7 with a 1.91 ERA and led the Big 12 with 229 strikeouts in 2023. Maxwell allowed six runs in four innings in two games against the Sooners on May 5 and May 6. She is OU's fourth incoming transfer from the offseason.

After the departure of Jordy Bahl, who transferred to Nebraska, and Alex Storako, who was drafted by the Oklahoma City Spark, the Sooners have added Maxwell as well as Liberty pitcher Karlie Keeney and Wisconsin pitcher Paytn Monticelli from the transfer portal.

Newsletters

Tags

Support our independent local journalism

Robust news organizations like ours generate civic good that informs, improves and inspires communities. For those invested in OU and Norman, OU Daily uniquely has:

• Free independent local journalism that's routinely honored at collegiate, state and national levels

• The city's largest reporting staff largely drawn from one of the nation's top journalism colleges

• A veteran advising staff with a mission to build on our legacy as a launching pad for media professionals

Whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.