Former Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell transfers to Sooners

Former Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell is transferring to Oklahoma, she announced in her Instagram bio on Thursday.
Maxwell had a winning record and sub-2.00 ERA in each of the four seasons she spent with the Cowgirls. The left-hander was 16-7 with a 1.91 ERA and led the Big 12 with 229 strikeouts in 2023. Maxwell allowed six runs in four innings in two games against the Sooners on May 5 and May 6. She is OU's fourth incoming transfer from the offseason.
After the departure of Jordy Bahl, who transferred to Nebraska, and Alex Storako, who was drafted by the Oklahoma City Spark, the Sooners have added Maxwell as well as Liberty pitcher Karlie Keeney and Wisconsin pitcher Paytn Monticelli from the transfer portal.