OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel named to Davey O'Brien Award watch list

The preseason accolades are beginning to stack up for Dillon Gabriel.
Gabriel was named as one of 35 finalists Tuesday to the Davey O'Brien Award watch list, the foundation announced. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding quarterback in college football.
Dillon Gabriel named to the @daveyobrien Award Watch Listhttps://t.co/oiInJQHvbs@_dillongabriel_ | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/maIJz4KKyz— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 19, 2022
The only other Big 12 quarterback included on the list was Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders. This marks the third consecutive season Gabriel has been named to the award's watch list after making the cut in 2020 and 2021 with Central Florida. Gabriel finished as a semifinalist for the award during the 2020 season.
The award will release a list of 16 semifinalists on Nov. 8 while three finalists will be named on Nov. 21 before a winner is announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Awards Show on Dec. 8.
OU kicks off the 2022 season by hosting UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.