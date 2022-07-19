 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel named to Davey O'Brien Award watch list

  • Updated
Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during Big 12 Media Day on July 14, 2022.

 reghan Kyle/The Daily

The preseason accolades are beginning to stack up for Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel was named as one of 35 finalists Tuesday to the Davey O'Brien Award watch list, the foundation announced. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding quarterback in college football. 

The only other Big 12 quarterback included on the list was Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders. This marks the third consecutive season Gabriel has been named to the award's watch list after making the cut in 2020 and 2021 with Central Florida. Gabriel finished as a semifinalist for the award during the 2020 season. 

The award will release a list of 16 semifinalists on Nov. 8 while three finalists will be named on Nov. 21 before a winner is announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Awards Show on Dec. 8.

OU kicks off the 2022 season by hosting UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 in Norman. 

