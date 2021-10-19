You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners offensive line named to Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll

Offensive line

The OU offensive line before the snap during the game against Western Carolina on Sep. 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma’s offensive line was named to the Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll Award watch list on Tuesday.

The Sooners were one of 19 teams named to the honor roll and were accompanied by Baylor from the Big 12. OU’s 42.7 points per game ranks No. 7 in the nation.

OU previously won the Joe Moore Award in 2018 with Cody Ford, Dru Samia, Creed Humphrey, Ben Powers and Bobby Evans, all of which play in the NFL. Oklahoma offensive line currently consists of Anton Harrison, Marquis Hayes, Andrew Raym, Chris Murray and Tyrese Robinson.

Oklahoma and its offensive line returns to action against Kansas at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 23 in Lawrence.

