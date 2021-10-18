OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2022 4-star athlete Gentry Williams

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2022 four-star athlete Gentry Williams, he announced live on CBS Sports HQ on Monday.
Breaking: Oklahoma keeps top 2022 in-state prospect home by landing a commitment from Gentry Williams. On3 ranks Williams as the no. 34 prospect in the country.Williams details his commitment to OU: https://t.co/7fA6blJGQj#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/vZzto3toPP— ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) October 18, 2021
Williams, who attends Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, is the top-ranked recruit in the state of Oklahoma. He's also ranked No. 37 overall in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite.
The 6-foot recruit is the fourth defensive back in the Sooners' 2022 class, along with Robert Spears-Jennings, Xavion Brice and Jayden Rowe. With Williams' addition, OU now has the No. 7 ranked class in the cycle.
Williams chose Oklahoma over Florida, Missouri and Southern California.
