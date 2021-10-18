You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2022 4-star athlete Gentry Williams

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Helmet

An OU helmet in the end zone before the game against West Virginia on Sep. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2022 four-star athlete Gentry Williams, he announced live on CBS Sports HQ on Monday. 

Williams, who attends Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, is the top-ranked recruit in the state of Oklahoma. He's also ranked No. 37 overall in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite. 

The 6-foot recruit is the fourth defensive back in the Sooners' 2022 class, along with Robert Spears-Jennings, Xavion Brice and Jayden Rowe. With Williams' addition, OU now has the No. 7 ranked class in the cycle.

Williams chose Oklahoma over Florida, Missouri and Southern California. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

