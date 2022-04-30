OU football: Sooners’ Isaiah Thomas selected by Cleveland Browns in 7th round of 2022 NFL Draft

Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 223 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Thomas was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection by the league’s coaches last season and started in 11 of the Sooners’ 13 games. He recorded 38 total tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks, in 2021, before opting out of the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl matchup with Oregon to prepare for the draft.
In four seasons with OU, Thomas totaled 80 tackles with 24.5 for loss. He also recovered three fumbles in his Sooners career and racked up 16.5 sacks.
The 6-foot-5, 266-pound defender from Tulsa was a four-star recruit out of high school, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings. He was rated the No. 20 weakside defensive end in the nation and the No. 4 overall player in the state of Oklahoma.
Thomas ran a 4.7-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine. He also recorded a 31.5-inch vertical jump and a 117-inch broad jump at the event. With the pick, Thomas is reunited with former Sooners defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey and wide receiver Mike Woods who were also selected by the Browns on Saturday.
“This process has definitely been a dream come true,” Thomas said after OU”s pro day. “I’d rather be in this position right now than any other position because my career here at OU didn’t start off the best and these last two years it’s been everything I dreamed of.”
The Browns' 2022 schedule, along with every other NFL team’s slate, will be revealed at 7 p.m. CT on May 12.
Twitter Reactions:
IT‼️@isaiahthomas95 selected 223rd overall by the @Browns!#OUDNA ➡️ #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/VfgPKQ43hL— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 30, 2022
Welcome to Cleveland, @isaiahthomas95! pic.twitter.com/byLWqDGEj7— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022
CLEVELANDDDDDDDDDD THIS CANT BE REAL WE GETTING STRAIGHT TO WORK DOG POUND🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 @isaiahthomas95 pic.twitter.com/h2ph7ajHcw— 🅿️errion Winfrey (@pdontplay) April 30, 2022
Congratulations 🎉 @isaiahthomas95 #OUDNA #DawgPound https://t.co/44uqET9jez— Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) April 30, 2022
DAWGGGGG POUND!! CLEVELAND I’M READY!! LET’S WORK! #Browns— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas95) April 30, 2022
CLEVEEEELANNDDDDDD— Michael Woods II (@TheMikeWoods) April 30, 2022
"Isaiah Thomas has a plan to get in your backfield"@isaiahthomas95 ➡️ @Browns#OUDNA | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/5CxMbBQBmP— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 30, 2022
