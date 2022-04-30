 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU football: Sooners’ Isaiah Thomas selected by Cleveland Browns in 7th round of 2022 NFL Draft

  • Updated
  • 0
Isaiah Thomas

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas attempts to block a pass during the Bedlam game against No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 223 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. 

Thomas was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection by the league’s coaches last season and started in 11 of the Sooners’ 13 games. He recorded 38 total tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks, in 2021, before opting out of the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl matchup with Oregon to prepare for the draft. 

In four seasons with OU, Thomas totaled 80 tackles with 24.5 for loss. He also recovered three fumbles in his Sooners career and racked up 16.5 sacks.

The 6-foot-5, 266-pound defender from Tulsa was a four-star recruit out of high school, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings. He was rated the No. 20 weakside defensive end in the nation and the No. 4 overall player in the state of Oklahoma.

Thomas ran a 4.7-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine. He also recorded a 31.5-inch vertical jump and a 117-inch broad jump at the event. With the pick, Thomas is reunited with former Sooners defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey and wide receiver Mike Woods who were also selected by the Browns on Saturday. 

“This process has definitely been a dream come true,” Thomas said after OU”s pro day. “I’d rather be in this position right now than any other position because my career here at OU didn’t start off the best and these last two years it’s been everything I dreamed of.”

The Browns' 2022 schedule, along with every other NFL team’s slate, will be revealed at 7 p.m. CT on May 12.

Twitter Reactions:

Newsletters

Tags

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments