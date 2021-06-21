OU football: Sooners' Isaiah Thomas charged with misdemeanor count of driving while impaired, per Norman Transcript

Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas was officially charged Monday with a misdemeanor count of driving while impaired, according to a Cleveland County District Court affidavit obtained by the Norman Transcript.
Sooner football defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas has officially been charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. https://t.co/mT1PbHwABX— Norman Transcript (@NormanNews) June 21, 2021
Thomas was arrested for driving under the influence and failing to appear to court for a petty larceny charge on June 13. The arrest took place at 2:08 a.m. on the 800 block of South Jenkins Avenue, and Thomas was booked at 2:59 a.m. He posted a $2,000 bail eight hours later.
According to the affidavit received by the Transcript, the officer reported Thomas had red eyes and smelled of alcohol, and Thomas admitted to the officer he'd consumed alcohol before driving. After the officer was notified of an outstanding municipal warrant out of Norman for Thomas, an alcohol-impairment test was administered, showing signs of impairment.
Thomas submitted a breathalyzer test and registered a blood alcohol level of 0.07 percent, per the Transcript's obtained affidavit.
A Tulsa native, Thomas was a four-star recruit out of Memorial High School. He started all 11 games for the Sooners last season, where he led the team with 8.5 sacks and was a second team All-Big 12 selection.
