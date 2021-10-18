You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners' game against Texas Tech set for 2:30 p.m. kickoff

No. 3 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) will face Texas Tech (5-2, 2-2) at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 in Norman, the Big 12 announced Monday. ABC will broadcast the game.

The Sooners are currently on a 15-game winning streak, the longest in the country, and just defeated TCU 52-31 last Saturday. Before facing the Red Raiders, OU plays Kansas (1-5, 0-3) at 11 a.m. in Lawrence on Oct. 23.

Texas Tech is coming off a 41-14 road win over the Jayhawks, and plays Kansas State (3-3, 0-3) at 11 a.m. in Lubbock this weekend.

With five games remaining on its schedule, OU's bout against Texas Tech will be its second to last home game. The Sooners' final game in Norman will be against Iowa State (4-2, 2-1) on Nov. 20.

