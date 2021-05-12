OU football: Seth McGowan pleads not guilty, posts $100,000 bond in robbery case; Trejan Bridges yet to appear

Former Oklahoma running back Seth McGowan pleaded not guilty this week on counts of conjoint robbery, assault and battery and conspiracy with former Sooners receiver Trejan Bridges, and has posted a $100,000 bond, according to an arraignment document obtained by The Daily.
According to the document, McGowan appeared in person at the Cleveland County District Courthouse with his counsel, Todd Kernal, Monday morning, with the bond being posted that afternoon. McGowan, who was slated to be in custody of his counsel or bondsman pending the posting of the bond, next has a preliminary hearing conference scheduled for 9 a.m. June 29.
The arraignment summary order also states that McGowan is prohibited from possessing weapons and dangerous controlled substances, and will have “pretrial release and GPS monitoring upon release from treatment.”
Reached by The Daily on Wednesday afternoon, Kernal declined to comment beyond confirming he represents McGowan. Kernal, a criminal defense attorney with Laird Hammons Laird in Oklahoma City, has a long history of defending clients against drug, sex and general felony charges, per his bio with the firm.
As of midday May 12, Bridges has yet to appear in court, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network. McGowan’s arraignment document states his case will transfer to Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman with his co-defendant.
Police responded to an alleged robbery at the Crimson Park apartments on April 15, where Bridges and McGowan were later identified by the victim. Bridges allegedly threatened to kill the victim for refusing to sell marijuana to McGowan. According to felony arrest warrants filed on May 7, jewelry, marijuana and high-dollar shoes were items stolen from the victim.
Bridges, who was in the process of being evicted from his apartment at The Cottages of Norman for violating his lease agreement, possessed a firearm that was found on the premises by the Norman Police Department, following a search on April 16.
OU coach Lincoln Riley announced that McGowan and Bridges were dismissed from the team in a May 6 press conference. McGowan had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 29.
McGowan, a former four-star recruit from Dallas, rushed for 370 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman, including 201 receiving yards. Bridges, a former five-star who missed all but two games last season due to a drug suspension sanctioned before the 2019 Peach Bowl, caught two passes for 19 yards in the Big 12 Championship game win over Iowa State last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.