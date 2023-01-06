OU football: Marvin Mims declares for NFL draft, forgoing senior season

Oklahoma receiver Marvin Mims declared for the NFL draft on Friday.
Thank you Oklahoma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6MOEzsmXDS— Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) January 6, 2023
The junior was an All-Big 12 first-team selection this season. He caught 54 passes for 1,083 yard and six touchdowns, ranking third in the country averaging 20.1 yards per catch.
The speedster led the Sooners in receiving yards for the third consecutive season. He eclipsed 100 yards and recorded at least one score against Kent State, Kansas, Baylor and Texas Tech.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Mims was the No. 29-ranked receiver of the 2020 recruiting class.
The Frisco, Texas, product is also the all-time receiving yards leader (5,485) in the state. As a senior, his 2,629 yards is the single season record in Texas.
Mims made two receptions for 77 yards in his final game with OU, a 35-32 loss to No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29.
Mims is the ninth OU player to declare for the draft, and first to forgo remaining eligibility.
